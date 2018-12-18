His claim was self-defense, but he’s now charged with murder in Peach County shooting

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting of a Peach County man last year that authorities initially said was in self-defense.
David Lee Billings, 58, was being held Tuesday at the Peach County Law Enforcement Center on the murder charge in the shooting of 35-year-old Lloyd Goldie.
Goldie was found lying in the floor of an enclosed carport at a house on Twin Lakes Court northwest of Byron and near the Crawford County line June 9, 2017.
He’d been in an altercation with one of three women at the house, had tried to get into the home with a .45-caliber pistol and was shot several times by an intervening Billings, authorities said then.
No charges were expected, authorities said then, and none were filed.
But the GBI continued to work the case.
“As we continued to work through our case, probable cause lead us to get this warrant,” said J.T. Ricketson, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Perry.
Billings was arrested in North Carolina, having moved from Peach County after the incident, Ricketson said. Billings was booked into the Peach County jail Monday night, jail records show.
The change in direction from looking at the shooting as self-defense to a willful killing was “based on the crime-scene reconstruction, the analysis of the evidence that went to the lab and then the additional interviews we conducted,” Ricketson said.
“I can’t speak to any specifics ... Again, we built enough probable cause to get the arrest warrant for his charge,” Ricketson said.
A Peach County sheriff’s investigator has been working with the GBI as it continued to investigate the shooting case.
Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said he didn’t know the details as to why Billings was charged but was told last week that the GBI was going to interview Billings and then the extradition papers arrived.
Billings was being held at the Bladen County Detention Center in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, before he was extradited to Peach County, an arrest and booking report shows. He had been held there for extradition to Georgia on the murder charge.
