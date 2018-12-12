19-year-old charged in stabbing of Pizza Hut delivery man in Warner Robins.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in the Dec. 4 stabbing of a Pizza Hut delivery man.
Devonta Mikal Williams was being held Wednesday without bond at the Houston County Detention Center.
A 57-year-old man was delivering pizza to a residence in the 200 block of Keith Drive during the lunch hour when he was stabbed at least once in the chest, police said. He was able to drive back to Pizza Hut at 1406 Watson Blvd. and someone called for help. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicient Health in Macon.
