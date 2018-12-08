Warner Robins man sentenced to 90 years for child molestation; faces military discharge

A Warner Robins man convicted of molesting a young teenage girl has been sentenced to 90 years in a Georgia prison.
James Richard Lane III, 40, an active member of the U.S. Air Force, was found guilty Thursday by a jury on four counts of child molestation and two counts each of aggravated child molestation and statutory rape, according to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.
The jury deliberated 90 minutes before reaching its verdict.
He was sentenced Friday in Houston County Superior Court by Chief Judge Edward D. Lukemire.
“The evidence at trial showed that Lane repeatedly molested a young teenage girl over the course of two years in 2016 and 2017,” the release said.
He was arrested in October 2017 after an investigation by Houston County sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Harper.
“The Houston County Sheriff’s Office did an outstanding job in their investigation of this case, and the Houston D.A.’s Office will continue to seek justice for victims of child sex abuse and aggressively prosecute those who harm children in our community,” District Attorney George Hartwig said in the release.
Also, Lane is facing military discharge proceedings, the release said.
Lane’s attorney Carl Veline of Warner Robins could not be reached for comment.
Comments