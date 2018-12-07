Macon man gets 12 years in prison after convicted of trafficking teen girl for sex

A Macon man has been sentenced to serve 12 years in prison after being found guilty by a Houston County jury of sex trafficking involving a then 15-year-old girl last year.
Damian Carl Dotson, 34, was convicted of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude after a two-day jury trial Tuesday in Houston County Superior Court. A charge of pimping was dismissed, according to a Houston County District Attorney’s Office news release.
In March 2017, Dotson harbored the teen girl from Florida and transported her to Houston County to engage in prostitution at a hotel and at a residence, according to evidence presented at trial, the release said.
Dotson rented a room in the Vista Inn & Suites on Rigby Drive in Warner Robins and at the home of Dotson’s former girlfriend, Melissa Griffin of Warner Robins. The teenager and Griffin prostituted themselves together at the home, the release said.
Griffin, who previously pleaded guilty for her involvement in trafficking the teenager, testified against Dotson at his trial.
“In Houston County, we are proud to say that when these individuals, specifically those who are trafficking minor children, are identified and caught, our office will do everything in our power to bring them to justice and seek lengthy prison sentences for them,” Assistant District Attorney Eric Edwards said in the news release.
Warner Robins police Officer Darren Johnson was praised for “his comprehensive work on this investigation and for getting a child sex trafficker off of our community’s streets,” Edwards said.
Dotson’s public defense attorney Sara Meyers was not reached for comment.
Comments