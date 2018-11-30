Houston County sheriff’s narcotics investigators shut down Ecstasy pill lab; arrest 3

Houston County sheriff’s narcotics investigators have shut down an Ecstasy pill lab and arrested its three accused operators.
Raymond Edward Chatfield Jr., Krystin N. Hardy and Raeshonda Monique Wallace are all charged with multiple drug offenses in connection with the operation from trafficking to manufacturing for sale to possession, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The three allegedly had two pill presses capable of converting a chemical compounds known as the Ecstasy street drug from powder to tablets. One press was capable of producing 2,000 to 2,500 tablets per hour, the release said.
The arrests stem from a two-month-long investigation.
During the investigation, the accused allegedly moved the pill lab from an undisclosed location to 723 North Davis Drive, the release said.
The sheriff’s response team, a tactical team, gained entry and secured the residence when it was raided by authorities Tuesday.
Comments