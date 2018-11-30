Christmas parades in Warner Robins, Byron canceled; no makeup dates in 2018 expected

The 65th Annual Robins Regional Christmas Parade on Saturday has been canceled because of the threat of severe weather.
The unfortunate decision was made after constant communication with Warner Robins police and local weather officials, said April Bragg, president and chief executive officer for Robins Regional Chamber.
Additionally, because Watson Boulevard is a state roadway that requires Georgia Department of Transportation approval for road closures, a delay or reschedule prior to Christmas is “simply not possible,” Bragg said.
“So much work of our staff, volunteers and the individual organizations that make this parade what it is has been poured into making this an exceptional event,” Bragg said. “The parade was to be the capstone event of the 75th anniversary of the city of Warner Robins.
“So, we’re all walking around with heavy hearts, but know at the end of the day, that we’ve made the right call because of the safety of the participants and those who come out to support this parade year after year is our top priority.”
Byron also has canceled its Christmas parade Saturday because of the expected bad weather, and like Warner Robins, the parade route was down a state road, which means the parade cannot be rescheduled before year’s end.
“We have not canceled a parade for as long as anyone can remember, and we are all very disappointed that we had to make this call for this year’s parade,” a Byron Welcome Center Facebook post said. “We consider it a privilege to host this event each year, but our commitment to the safety of our participants is what’s most important.”
Other communities in Middle Georgia also have Christmas parades planned for this weekend. Come back later to macon.com for updates.
