Neighbor heard 4 shots, saw white car ‘haul tail’ after Perry man run over, wounded

Kim Scott was playing cards with friends in her backyard on Oldfield Lane when she heard four shots ring out Wednesday night.
“I took cover,” she said.
Scott said she saw a white car “haul tail up the road.”
Perry police are seeking a suspect who ran over Jarquez Nyshon Fredrick, 21, of Perry, on a scooter and then shot him about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Oldfield Lane.
Capt. Heath Dykes said Fredrick was seriously injured and taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon.
Dykes said he isn’t sure what led up to the shooting, but based on the circumstances, he did not think it was a random attack. He said the suspect followed the victim before running over him.
“It had to be something that made this guy target him,” Dykes said.
The suspect was believed to be driving a newer model, white Chevy Impala.
Scott said she didn’t find out what happened until the next day.
That night, she had to run to the front corner of her home to see arriving police putting up crime scene tape. She said she did not see Fredrick on the ground.
A piece of a broken reflection light rested Thursday in the roadway off Oldfield Lane where the incident happened alongside Tryangle Painting & Services. Some crime scene tape was discarded on the grass on the side of the painting business that fronts Swift Street.
Comments