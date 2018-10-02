Two men tried to ambush him in his Fort Valley home, so he shot at them, police say

A Fort Valley man shot an intruder in a home invasion early Tuesday, and another suspect fled, according to police.
The incident happened at about 7:20 a.m. at 302 Oak St., according to a news release from the Fort Valley Police Department. Cedric Perry, 35, told officers that two men tried to ambush him at his home, and he fired at them.
He struck one in the upper torso while the other fled. Police identified the suspect who was shot as Xavious Bivins, 32, of Fort Valley. His injury is not considered life threatening, the release stated.
The second suspect has not been identified.
The Peach County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation.
