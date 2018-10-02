If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Two men tried to ambush him in his Fort Valley home, so he shot at them, police say

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

October 02, 2018 08:59 AM

A Fort Valley man shot an intruder in a home invasion early Tuesday, and another suspect fled, according to police.

The incident happened at about 7:20 a.m. at 302 Oak St., according to a news release from the Fort Valley Police Department. Cedric Perry, 35, told officers that two men tried to ambush him at his home, and he fired at them.

He struck one in the upper torso while the other fled. Police identified the suspect who was shot as Xavious Bivins, 32, of Fort Valley. His injury is not considered life threatening, the release stated.

The second suspect has not been identified.

The Peach County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation.

