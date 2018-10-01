Football player dies after Peach County game against Pike County

Peach County High School is raising money for the family of a Pike County football player who died after a game the two schools played Friday.
Dylan Thomas died Sunday after collapsing in the game played in Zebulon.
Peach County High School announced the death on its Facebook page late Sunday night. The post, which had over 1,000 comments of condolences, said there would be a moment of silence in Thomas’ honor Monday morning.
“Our hearts are broken, but our prayers and love go out to his family and friends in their time of need,” the post stated.
Another post on the page Monday morning stated that the school was taking donations to send to Thomas’ family. People are asked to bring donations to the front desk of the high school.
Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta quoted Thomas’ uncle, Nick Burgess, saying that Thomas collapsed while he was sitting on the bench.
“I heard that he was saying that you know he wasn’t really feeling right, and that’s when his left leg and left arm went numb, and he pretty much fell off the bench,” Burgess told the TV station.
Burgess started a Facebook fundraiser to cover the medical expenses for the family, and Monday morning it had nearly met its goal to raise $30,000. The post stated that Thomas was injured in the game and had severe brain swelling. He underwent surgery to relieve the swelling at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
On Sunday more than 1,000 people attended a prayer vigil for Thomas at the Pike County football field, according to the Pike County Journal-Reporter.
Pike County High School student Makayla Brooks asked people on Facebook to prayer for the school’s students, staff and Thomas’ family.
“I have never in my life seen this,” she wrote. “There is absolutely no noise in this high school. All you hear is lockers closing and people sniffling. Teachers aren’t teaching. No one knows what to say or do. There are so many absent people as we look around the classes. The people that are here need all the comfort and support they can get. God help us all.”
Peach County was leading 42-6 when the incident happened in the third quarter. The game ended at that point, and both teams gathered on the field in prayer.
