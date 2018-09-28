New restaurant coming to former Ryan’s in Warner Robins

A Japanese restaurant is coming to a long-vacant building in Warner Robins that previously housed Ryan’s Family Steak House.
The new owners bought the building, and renovations are underway. Longfeng “Andy” Wang, one of the managing partners, said it will be a high-end restaurant with 12 hibachi tables, a sushi bar and a liquor bar. He said the building is undergoing a full renovation, and the restaurant is expected to open in February.
“It’s going to be very nice,” he said.
The building is on Watson Boulevard at Corder Road.
The ownership group also owns Miyako Hibachi Sushi & Steakhouse in McDonough and Austell. A sign in front of the Warner Robins building states “Miyako coming soon,” but Wang said the name has changed. He said the chain is undergoing a rebranding, and the Warner Robins restaurant, as well as the other two restaurants, will be called MeAkan Japanese Steakhouse.
He said the new name was inspired by a trip to the area around Mount Meakan in Japan.
“We found some really good food, and I think we can bring that back to this country,” he said.
He said the restaurant will employ about 30 people full and part time, and hiring will begin in December.
Wang said his family owns 30 restaurants total, including Taki Japanese Steakhouse on Zebulon Road in Macon, although the Miyako restaurants are a separate ownership group.
