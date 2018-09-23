Shots fired during home invasion, suspect charged

Warner Robins police arrested a man following a home invasion early Sunday morning in which shots were fired.
At about 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 300 block of North Paul Street, according to a release. Shots were fired but no one was injured.
Tyler Sloan Reynolds, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Paul Peck at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
