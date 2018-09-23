Tyler Sloan Reynolds
Shots fired during home invasion, suspect charged

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

September 23, 2018 12:46 PM

Warner Robins, GA

Warner Robins police arrested a man following a home invasion early Sunday morning in which shots were fired.

At about 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 300 block of North Paul Street, according to a release. Shots were fired but no one was injured.

Tyler Sloan Reynolds, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Paul Peck at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

