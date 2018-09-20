A dog’s nose for crystal meth helped send this man to prison

A Byron man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Charlie Lee Harvey, 45, of Byron, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court by Judge Marc Treadwell, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.
On July 15, 2016, Harvey was a passenger in a truck stopped for a window tint violation. A law enforcement drug-detection dog alerted on the truck, and a subsequent search found a gallon-size Ziploc bag with suspected methamphetamine in the center console. Harvey told police the driver did not know anything about the drugs, the release said.
DEA lab tests later confirmed that the bag contained 986.2 grams of d-methamphetamine hydrochloride — known as crystal meth or ice on the street — with an 89-percent purity, the release said.
Additionally, $2,700 in hundred dollar bills, two sets of digital scales, two boxes of plastic heat sealable food bags and a vacuum food sealer were all seized from Harvey’s home in Byron, the release said.
Harvey admitted to possessing the methamphetamine and intending to sell it, the release said.
“Methamphetamine is pure poison in our community,” U.S. Attorney Charles E. Peeler said in the release. “I commend the DEA, the Georgia State Patrol, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, the Byron Police Department and the Fort Valley Police Department for their investigation and efforts to bring Mr. Harvey to justice and to get this poison off our streets.”
Harvey has previous felony convictions for sale of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine and criminal attempt to commit trafficking in cocaine, according to the release.
