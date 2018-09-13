Video shows armed robbery of Subway in Bonaire

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the suspect of an armed robbery of a Subway restaurant on Ga. 247 in Bonaire last month.
A store surveillance video of the Aug. 23 robbery was posted by the agency Thursday on Facebook.
In the video, a man in a black jacket over a hoodie comes into the sandwich shop, shows a handgun and demands money.
The restaurant worker complies, and the suspect flees with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect was described as a dark-skinned man, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Houston County sheriff’s Sgt. Anna Lange at 478-542-2080.
Comments