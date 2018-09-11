Houston County firefighters in full gear simulate valiant 9/11 staircase climb

In full gear, a pair of Houston County firefighters climbed the height of the World Trade Center on a Planet Fitness StairMaster on Tuesday to commemorate 9/11.
Chelsea Renee Farmer captured the tribute at the Warner Robins gym on video and in photos. Her Facebook post has gone viral.
“They started at 8:46am. Two firefighters at my gym walking all 110 stories of the World Trade Center and back down in remembrance of 9/11 and to honor all the fallen heroes,” Farmer wrote in her Facebook post that included a video of the firefighters.
At 8:46 a.m. 17 years ago Tuesday was the moment when American Airlines Flight 11 hit the north tower.
“I felt overwhelmed with pride for my country. Coming from a military family and having a family member who served and sacrificed his life fighting for our freedom, seeing this hit me hard,” Farmer told WMAZ-TV. “It was a very special moment I will never forget and I’m so glad I got to witness it. It makes me proud to be an American.”
The Houston County Fire Department was among more than 267,000 who had shared Farmer’s post by late Tuesday afternoon.
“This morning, as most were sitting at work, a few of our volunteers and recruits went to honor the memory of the fallen heroes of 9-11-2001,” the HCFD post said. “Our members climbed 110 flights of stairs in full gear.
“On this day 17 years ago, many brave men and women climbed up to the 110 floor of the World Trade Centers to rescue anyone they could from a terrible fate. Many of these men and women never returned from that building. We truly have some of the best here in Houston County and we love the dedication they show everyday to our community. Thank you to Planet Fitness for allowing our members to honor those that gave their all to save others.”
Comments