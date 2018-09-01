A pedestrian was struck twice on I-75 in Perry. The Fort Valley woman died on scene.

A Fort Valley woman in the roadway of Interstate 75 south late Friday night was struck twice and killed.
Natalie Green, 34, was in the right lane of the roadway near Mile Marker 135 when she was initially struck by the right side mirror of a white Ford F-150 pickup, according to the GSP. Then multiple vehicles crashed and Green was struck by a car the second time.
Green was pronounced dead on the scene, said Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin.
The multiple-vehicle crash happened while the Ford pickup driver, who’d parked on the left shoulder and called 911, was waiting for first responders to arrive. A white box truck struck a Pontiac Grand Am, which caused the Pontiac to hit the Ford. Then, a black Chrysler 300 struck Green in the roadway, according to the GSP. The box truck left the scene.
Green had been an occupant of another vehicle which was stopped on the right side of the southbound roadway. It’s unknown why Green was in the roadway, the GSP said.
Southbound lanes were shut down for a few hours.
The crash remains under investigation.
