He was paid $2,000 to get illegal immigrant a Georgia driver’s license, warrant says

A former Georgia Department of Driver Services employee at the Warner Robins office was arrested Thursday on charges of computer forgery and bribery.
Solomon Edwards Jr., 39, of Warner Robins, is accused of using a DDS computer network to falsely enter an illegal immigrant as being a U.S. citizen, which resulted in the illegal immigrant being issued a Georgia driver’s license on June 2, according to an arrest warrant.
Additionally, Edwards was paid $2,000 the same day in exchange for providing the illegal immigrant the driver’s license, another warrant said.
Edwards’ arrest and firing Thursday comes after an internal investigation into the alleged misconduct, according to a DDS news release. Edwards was a driver examiner at the Warner Robins Customer Service Center at 198 Carl Vinson Parkway.
Edwards was being held Thursday at the Houston County Detention Center in Perry on a $10,000 bond.
In July, a former DDS employee pleaded guilty to one count each of filing false documents and forgery and two counts false statements, according to Houston County Superior Court documents.
Shelia G. Watkins, 68, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to 20 years probation with the possibility of early termination in five years, ordered to a pay a $5,000 fine and complete 500 hours of community service.
In 2014, Watkins entered into the DDS computer network that a man had completed a DUI Risk Reduction program and provided a DUI Risk Reduction Certificate for that man and two other people, according to court and arrest records.
