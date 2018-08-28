Warner Robins man charged with running up $200,000 on ex-employer’s credit cards

A Warner Robins man is accused of stealing gas credit cards from his former employer and then selling fuel to truckers for half the price using the stolen cards.
His ex-employer estimated the loss at $200,000.
David Turner Jr., 26, was charged with 572 counts each of financial transaction card fraud and of receiving goods from fraudulent charges, according to a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office post on Facebook.
Turner is also charged with 20 counts each of identity fraud and of financial transaction card theft, seven counts of entering auto and one count criminal trespass.
From January to August, Turner allegedly stole gas cards from company trucks of former employer Cordele Intermodal Service, then used the stolen cards and sold fuel to truckers for half the price on the cards, according to the post.
A company audit determined the loss of $200,000, the post said.
Houston County sheriff’s deputies arrested Turner on Tuesday morning, jail records show. Crisp County sheriff’s deputies picked him up Tuesday afternoon from the Houston County Detention Center and took him to the Crisp County jail.
Comments