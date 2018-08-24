Bonaire restaurant robbed at gunpoint

A Subway restaurant on Ga. 247 in Bonaire was robbed late Thursday.
A man came into the restaurant, showed a handgun and demanded money, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office news release.
He fled south on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
One employee was inside the store and she was not hurt, said Houston County sheriff’s Lt. Kent Bankston.
The suspect was described as a dark skinned male, about 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall and wearing a black jacket over a green or gray hoodie, blue pants and gray tennis shirts, the release said.
The 911 call about the armed robbery came in just before 10 p.m.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Houston County sheriff’s Sgt. Anna Lange at 478-542-2080.
