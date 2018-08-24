The Houston County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of the supsect in Thursday night’s armed robbery of a Subway restaurant on Ga. 247 in Bonaire.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of the supsect in Thursday night’s armed robbery of a Subway restaurant on Ga. 247 in Bonaire. Courtesy Houston County Sheriff's Office
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of the supsect in Thursday night’s armed robbery of a Subway restaurant on Ga. 247 in Bonaire. Courtesy Houston County Sheriff's Office

Houston & Peach

Bonaire restaurant robbed at gunpoint

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 24, 2018 10:54 AM

A Subway restaurant on Ga. 247 in Bonaire was robbed late Thursday.

A man came into the restaurant, showed a handgun and demanded money, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office news release.

He fled south on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

One employee was inside the store and she was not hurt, said Houston County sheriff’s Lt. Kent Bankston.

The suspect was described as a dark skinned male, about 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall and wearing a black jacket over a green or gray hoodie, blue pants and gray tennis shirts, the release said.

The 911 call about the armed robbery came in just before 10 p.m.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Houston County sheriff’s Sgt. Anna Lange at 478-542-2080.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

  Comments  