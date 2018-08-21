Middle Georgia stores, homes searched in joint investigation into illegal gambling

A joint law enforcement investigation into illegal gambling led to the search of several businesses and a handful of homes Tuesday morning in multiple Middle Georgia locations.
Arrests are pending, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
The stores are located in Warner Robins, Centerville, Macon, Byron and Perry.
The investigation was conducted by the Warner Robins Police Department, Georgia Department of Revenue, Georgia Lottery Corporation and the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.
“Our investigation led us to the following places of business and residences in reference to records, documents and proceeds on illegal gambling practice,” the release said.
- Simply Self Storage, 6416 Peake Road, Suite 15, Macon.
- Tobacco World, 2991 Highway 41 North, Warner Robins.
- Georgia Raceway/Georgia Lottery Station, 2502 Ga, 247 Connector, Byron.
- Georgia Low Lo Food Mart, 1400 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins.
- Georgia Quick Stop 3, 1063 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins.
- Georgia Sunoco, 1001 Leverette Road, Warner Robins.
- Jump In, 915 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins.
- Georgia One Stop Food Mart, 504 Perry Parkway, Perry.
- Georgia Circle 9 Food Mart, 423 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry.
- Georgia Jack’s Wine & Spirits, 100 John E. Howard Drive, Byron.
Warrants were executed at residences in the 200 block of Bridgeway Drive in Warner Robins, the 100 block of Estates Way in Warner Robins, the 100 block of Cheshire Drive in Warner Robins, the 100 block of Jamestown Court in Centerville and the 500 block of Saint Marlo Drive in Centerville, the release said.
The search warrants were executed with the help of Warner Robins and Perry police, Houston, Bibb and Peach sheriff’s deputies and the state Department of Revenue and the Georgia Lottery Commission.
More information is expected to be released later, the release said.
