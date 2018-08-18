Robins Air Force Base issues boil advisory

A boil advisory for Robins Air Force Base was issued Saturday as a precaution, according to a base Facebook post.
A water sample of the base’s distribution system recently found “a fecal indicator from a raw water (pre-treated) source,” the post said.
The water will be retested Monday.
“The positive sample was taken before any disinfection and is not necessarily representative of our drinking water,” the post said. “This boil water notice is being issued as a preventive measure to ensure no contaminants reach your drinking water.”
Water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for one minute before drinking, using to prepare food, including baby formula, or before giving to pets, after cooling, for drinking water, according to a CDC fact sheet on boil advisories.
