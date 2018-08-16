He’s charged in a drunken assault on 2 men at a Centerville gas station, warrants say

A 28-year-old man was being held without bond Thursday after an alleged drunken assault on two men in the parking lot of a Centerville gas station.
Allen Michael Camp, of Warner Robins, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and robbery by sudden snatching in the 7 p.m. incident Sunday at the Pure Gas station at 820 Houston Lake Road.
In addition to the felonies, Camp is also charged with several misdemeanors — including two counts of battery and one count each of terroristic acts or threats, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, interfering with a 911 call for help and cruelty to children.
Camp allegedly tried to slash one man with a razor blade, kicked a vehicle door closed on one of his legs and took two swings at his face, according to arrest warrants. Camp also allegedly snatched the man’s cellphone, hindered him from calling 911 and damaged the phone by throwing it on the pavement.
Additionally, Camp allegedly shoved another man and grabbed him around the neck and choked him in the presence of a minor, according to arrest warrants. Camp also is accused of terrorizing the man by telling him he had a pistol in his back pocket.
Camp appeared to be intoxicated, a warrant stated.
Centerville Police Chief Chuck Hadden declined to release additional information about the incident.
The gas station is located near the intersection of Houston Lake Road and Collins Avenue.
Camp remains at the Houston County Detention Center where he’s been jailed since Monday.
