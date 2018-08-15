Two men arrested in violent Warner Robins carjacking

Two young men are being held without bond in a violent carjacking last week in Warner Robins.
Christopher Leon Bogan, 20, and Armunie Milek Tinch, 19, both of Warner Robins, are charged with auto theft and armed robbery, according to arrest warrants.
Bogan is also charged with battery and and criminal trespassing, while Tinch is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
About 12:20 a.m. Aug. 9, a man was attacked outside an Atrium Court residence during the theft of his 2016 Dodge Charger, according to warrants. Atrium Court is located off Stoneridge Drive near Russell Elementary School.
Tinch is accused of pointing a pistol at the man and demanding his wallet, iPhone and car as Bogan allegedly punched the man several times in the face, a warrant said. The victim suffered a swollen eye and a nose bleed.
Additionally, Bogan is accused of intentionally driving the stolen car into a lamp post and garage door during the theft, according to warrants.
Bogan was jailed several hours after the carjacking, while Tinch was arrested Monday. Both are being held in the Houston County Detention Center.
