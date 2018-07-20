Forsyth teen dead after being shot at friend’s house in Byron

A teenager from Forsyth died Friday afternoon after reportedly shooting himself at a friend’s house in Byron.
Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said GBI and police investigators are looking into whether 17-year-old Devin Hammonds might have been playing Russian roulette with friends when the shot was fired.
“Right now, that’s what it looks like,” Rooks said. “They took him straight to Macon and he was pronounced in the (emergency room) at the Medical Center.”
The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. at a house on Woodland Drive near Interstate 75.
Byron police were still conducting interviews and investigating Friday evening.
This is a breaking story. For updates, return to Macon.com.
