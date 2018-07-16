Flash back to the ’90s with the Georgia National Fair’s concert line up

The Georgia National Fair announced this year’s concert line-up Monday.
The “I Love the 90’s” show on Oct. 6 will have performances by Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, All 4 One, Tone Loc and Young MC.
Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band and Outlaws will perform at the “Southern Uprising” concert Oct. 13.
Both concerts will take place at Reaves Arena at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter.
Tickets for these concerts cost $40 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 on the Georgia National Fair’s website, www.georgianationalfair.com. All tickets bought in advance will include free admission to the fair the day of the show.
Fair admission is $10.
The fair also holds free concerts throughout the week. Theses performances will take place on the outdoor stage at 7:30 p.m.
The free concerts this year will be:
Oct. 4: The Grapevine
Oct. 8: Neal McCoy
Oct. 9: Starship featuring Mickey Thomas
Oct. 10: Peabo Bryson
Oct. 11: Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin
