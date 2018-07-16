Sandra Denton (Pepa), left, and Cheryl James (Salt) of Salt-N-Pepa perform at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 7 in New Orleans.
Flash back to the ’90s with the Georgia National Fair’s concert line up

By Mitch Jaugstetter

mjaugstetter@macon.com

July 16, 2018 04:35 PM

The Georgia National Fair announced this year’s concert line-up Monday.

The “I Love the 90’s” show on Oct. 6 will have performances by Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, All 4 One, Tone Loc and Young MC.

Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band and Outlaws will perform at the “Southern Uprising” concert Oct. 13.

Both concerts will take place at Reaves Arena at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter.

Tickets for these concerts cost $40 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 on the Georgia National Fair’s website, www.georgianationalfair.com. All tickets bought in advance will include free admission to the fair the day of the show.

Fair admission is $10.

The fair also holds free concerts throughout the week. Theses performances will take place on the outdoor stage at 7:30 p.m.

The free concerts this year will be:

Oct. 4: The Grapevine

Oct. 8: Neal McCoy

Oct. 9: Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

Oct. 10: Peabo Bryson

Oct. 11: Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin

