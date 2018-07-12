Warner Robins councilman says city employee threatened his life

A Warner Robins city councilman said he doesn’t feel safe after he was told an employee threatened to shoot him this week.
Councilman Daron Lee said he did not hear the threat but was told by someone who did that the comments were made Monday night in response to something Lee said during a discussion about a city department.
Mayor Randy Toms said Thursday that an employee has been placed on administrative leave while the matter is looked into. Neither Toms nor Lee named the employee.
Lee said two people at Monday’s meeting said the employee said she would shoot him, prompting him to file a report with Warner Robins police Tuesday.
The initial police report Lee received, which he shared with The Telegraph, only noted that a police lieutenant spoke to him about a threat but did not have any specifics or mention the name of the employee.
The topic was discussed during an emergency closed meeting Tuesday with City Council, Lee said.
“We walked out and wanted to keep everything to ourselves, but because of the process and after I went and picked up the police report and saw everything was missing, I just didn’t feel safe,” Lee said.
Lee, however, said Thursday afternoon that he was told he would receive a more extensive police report.
He said he’s asked for an agency other than the Warner Robins Police Department to handle the investigation to avoid any conflict of interest.
It’s now up to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to determine if it will investigate, Toms said.
The GBI declined to investigate after receiving the report Wednesday, special agent J.T. Ricketson said. He declined to elaborate on why the GBI is not investigating.
