Peach harvested from Middle Georgia farm might break Guinness World Record

The world’s heaviest peach might, fittingly, be from Peach County.
Pearson Farm in Fort Valley harvested a 1.8-pound peach, surpassing the 1.75-pound fruit recorded by Guinness World Records.
“Some of our crew leaders in the field are always looking for big peaches, and they found this one and brought it to our attention about 11:30 yesterday morning,” Al Pearson, owner of Pearson Farm, said Thursday.
The farm contacted Guinness World Records since the peach outweighs the current record holder. That peach is from Roseridge Orchards in Canada, according to the Guinness World Records website.
“Big peaches have always been an interesting event to me, but looking on the internet, if this is in fact is a world record according to Guinness, that’d be a little more of a special event for us,” Pearson said.
Peaches typically weigh anywhere from a third of a pound to half a pound. Pearson Farm’s massive 1.8-pound peach grew naturally just like the rest of its peaches.
“These trees didn’t have a good crop of peaches on them, so a lot of the energy of this tree was spent on growing a few good peaches,” Pearson said.
Guinness requires the weight of the peach to be verified by an independent state agency. That happened Thursday when University of Georgia Cooperative Extension County Coordinator Jeff Cook checked the weight of the peach on a set of verified scales.
“A little over a pound is about the biggest you’re normally going to get. It was definitely impressive,” Cook said. “From a commercial production standpoint it’s just a novelty, but it’s exciting to see something that big from right around here.”
Now, the farm must wait to hear back from Guinness.
“We put the peach in a Ziploc bag and put it in the freezer. We got in touch with Guinness. They said it would be two weeks before they could really have a response,” Pearson said. “We’re not the biggest peach farm, but right now we might have the biggest peach.”
Comments