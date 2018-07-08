Man shot in face in Warner Robins

Police are investigating an incident in which a man was shot in the face Saturday.
At about 1 p.m. officers responded to a report of gun shots on Wendan Way with a possible victim, according to a Warner Robins Police Department release. While en route, officers were informed that the victim had been taken to the Houston Medical Center in a personal vehicle. The hospital was placed on a brief lock down, which is standard when a shooting victim arrives by personal vehicle, the release stated.
The victim was identified as Javonta Williams, 24. He was later transferred to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. The release did not state his condition.
The release stated that a suspect has been identified but did not give a name or state whether the suspect has been arrested.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Tyler DelGiomo at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
