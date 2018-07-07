Middle Georgia teenager killed, three other girls seriously hurt in Florida crash

A Middle Georgia teenager was killed and three other girls were seriously hurt Friday on their way to Orlando, Fla. Their parents were traveling in a vehicle behind them, Florida's WTSP-TV reported.
Makhaya White, 16, of Roberta died at the scene, at Mile Marker 329 in Wildwood, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
Shanaya Prater, 18 of Warner Robins; Dymond Moore, 16, of Bonaire; and Nyheshia Anderson, 11, also of Bonaire, were airlifted to UF Health Shrands Hospital in Gainesville, Sgt. Steve Gaskins, a FHP public affairs officer, said in an email.
About 1:25 p.m., Prater was driving a 2001 Honda Accord south on the inside lane of the interstate when she lost control and veered to the left, over-corrected and veered to the right, and then crossed into the path of a tractor-trailer, the highway patrol said.
After the collision, the Accord struck a guardrail before coming to rest in an outside lane, according to the release.
White, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, the release said. The other girls were wearing seat belts.
The tractor-trailer driver, Kamari Krigger, 27, of Jonesboro, Ga., was not injured.
The crash closed multiple lanes of southbound I-75 in Sumter County until 6:11 p.m., the release said.
