What you need to know before going to the Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration

Thousands of people are expected at Warner Robins' annual Independence Day celebration Tuesday at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
Rising country music star Hunter Hayes will headline the free concert, which also features special guest Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell.
Here's what you need to know before heading out, according to information provided by the Warner Robins Mayor's Office.
When's everything happening? Gates open at 6 p.m. The concert is expected to start at 7:20 p.m. Fireworks, weather permitting, are set to start at 9:50 p.m.
Where do I enter? Gates for public entry are located off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Davis Drive, including the pedestrian bridge.
Where can I park? Designated parking areas include Union Grove Baptist Church field; C.B. Watson Primary School for handicap/VIP only; Warner Robins High School for pickup/dropoff/Uber/Lyft; Pearl Stephens Elementary School; Rumble Academy; Sacred Heart Catholic Church complex; Robins Federal Credit Union; Middle Georgia State University; the Commercial Circle area; and the city's municipal complex.
What roads are affected? At 3 p.m., Demon Valley Drive will close to all vehicular traffic to include parking. At 9:45 p.m., South Davis Drive will close during the fireworks show.
What can I bring? You can bring small soft-sided coolers with sealed drinks inside, lawn chairs, diaper bags, small coolers for baby formula or medical purposes such as insulin. All items will be searched, and attendees are subject to search.
What should I leave at home? Drones, glass bottles, firearms, weapons, alcohol, rolling coolers, hard-sided coolers, pets, outside food and open drinks, large umbrellas and tents are prohibited.
