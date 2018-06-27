This Macon woman bought a $100 raffle ticket. She won a $400,000 dream home.

A Middle Georgia woman entered a giveaway that cost her $100. She walked away with a brand new home worth $400,000.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital recently hosted its seventh-annual Middle Georgia Dream Home Giveaway. The winner, 87-year-old Macon resident Helen Tucker, has been giving money to St. Jude for years and entered all seven of the contests.
Tucker said she always donates to St. Jude because her great-granddaughter was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was 2. The girl is now five years in remission. Though she was not treated at St. Jude, Tucker gives to the children's research hospital to help the cause of curing childhood cancer.
“I buy the ticket for support. I never thought I would win anything,” she said Tuesday.
The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is one of the largest fundraising programs for St. Jude nationwide, said Maria Hultine, associate director of American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, St. Jude’s fundraising and awareness organization. This year the giveaway raised over $750,000 dollars in Middle Georgia.
With the purchase of a $100 ticket, contestants were entered into a drawing for a chance to win a five bedroom, four bathroom home located in Kathleen. There were also secondary prizes given, from a car to a beach getaway. Winners, chosen at random, were announced June 24.
“When they called my name, it was just unbelievable,” Tucker said. “I haven’t really won anything in my life.”
Tucker lives in a three bedroom ranch-style home near Lake Tobesofkee with her husband. She said she loves living there.
While the dream house is amazing, she said she plans to sell it because it is too big for her and her husband at their age.
“It’s a beautiful, beautiful, gorgeous house,” she said. “It would be a wonderful house to bring up a family.”
