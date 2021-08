Community Owner of Macon meat and two restaurant ‘I just try to make people happy and feel at home.’ August 20, 2021 12:17 PM

Watch as David Cox, owner of Cox Cafe talks about purchasing the restaurant in 1996 and what keeps patrons coming back. The restaurant located at 694 Lower Poplar St, in Macon will be celebrating 25 years in business October 1, 2021.