Community Photos: 2021 Cherry Blossom Festival By Jason Vorhees March 19, 2021 Photos from the 39th Annual International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon March 19-28. Cherry Blossom Festival founder Carolyn Crayton signs on autograph for Little Mister Walden Weatherford Friday prior to the opening ceremonies for the Festival. Paul Williams holds his poodle Cherry on his lap while watching the opening ceremonies for the Cherry Blossom Festival Friday at Carolyn Crayton Park. The Aquatic Acrobats show entertains an audience Friday at Carolyn Crayton Park after the opening ceremonies for the Cherry Blossom Festival. Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Alicia Ford and Princess Catie Beth Stejskal pose for a picture with pink poodle Cherry Friday prior to the opening ceremonies for the Cherry Blossom Festival at Carolyn Crayton Park. Visitors ride a caterpillar roller coaster Friday at Carolyn Crayton Park during the Cherry Blossom Festival. Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller hugs Cherry Blossom Festival founder Carolyn Crayton after reading a proclamation changing the name of Central City Park to Carolyn Crayton Park Friday during the opening ceremonies of the Cherry Blossom Festival.
