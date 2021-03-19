Community

Photos: 2021 Cherry Blossom Festival

Paul Williams holds his poodle Cherry on his lap while watching the opening ceremonies for the Cherry Blossom Festival Friday at Carolyn Crayton Park. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Photos from the 39th Annual International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon March 19-28.

20210319_Cherry_Blossom_240.jpg
Cherry Blossom Festival founder Carolyn Crayton signs on autograph for Little Mister Walden Weatherford Friday prior to the opening ceremonies for the Festival. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210319_Cherry_Blossom_020.jpg
20210319_Cherry_Blossom_283.jpg
The Aquatic Acrobats show entertains an audience Friday at Carolyn Crayton Park after the opening ceremonies for the Cherry Blossom Festival. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210319_Cherry_Blossom_253.jpg
Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Alicia Ford and Princess Catie Beth Stejskal pose for a picture with pink poodle Cherry Friday prior to the opening ceremonies for the Cherry Blossom Festival at Carolyn Crayton Park. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210319_Cherry_Blossom_124.jpg
Visitors ride a caterpillar roller coaster Friday at Carolyn Crayton Park during the Cherry Blossom Festival. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210319_Cherry_Blossom_079.jpg
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller hugs Cherry Blossom Festival founder Carolyn Crayton after reading a proclamation changing the name of Central City Park to Carolyn Crayton Park Friday during the opening ceremonies of the Cherry Blossom Festival. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
