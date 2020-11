Community Take a tour of the new Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Warner Robins November 18, 2020 08:36 AM

Buc-ee’s Travel Center opened at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday morning at 7001 Russell Parkway in Warner Robins. The 53,000 square foot center features 116 fueling stations as well as brisket, homemade fudge, kolaches, jerky and fresh pastries.