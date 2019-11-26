New Baldwin County Health Department will have 11 exam rooms, lactation suite. Here’s more

A new 13,000 square foot Baldwin Health Department is being built on Ireland Drive in Milledgeville.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 22 on 5.7 acres adjoining the Bill E. Ireland Youth Detention Center. Construction started Monday.

The new building will address issues at the current facility including “significant structural barriers” that restrict client flow, how current space can be utilized and limits opportunities for expanding services, according to a press release from the North Central Health District.

Residents can expect to find these features at the new health department, according to the release:

Clinical space including 11 exam rooms

A temperature-controlled vaccine storage space with a back-up generator

A lactation suite for clients

Space for telemedicine, a general health laboratory, private meeting spaces for clients, a map room and a dedicated environmental health lab

A multifunctional kitchen that can serve as a training and demonstration kitchen

A WIC program with four dedicated rooms, the Babies Can’t Wait program will have one room

Ample parking for visitors and staff

The release states the new public health facility, estimated to cost $2.5 million, is partially funded using $200,000 in Tier 1 SPLOST funds from Baldwin County, with the remainder financed by Baldwin County Health Department operating reserves.

The project is estimated to take 10 months to a year to complete, according to a spokesman for North Central Health District.

For more information about health department services, call 478-445-4274.