Here’s how to apply for a ‘Conversation to Action’ grant to fund your Macon community projects

Anyone who participated in an On The Table conversation last month, is invited to apply for a “Conversation to Action” grant being awarded by the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

On The Table sessions, held Oct. 30, were opportunities for people to participate in discussions about ways to solve community problems in Macon and Milledgeville.

Nancy Cleveland, the Community Foundation’s Communications and Development Associate said those conversations may have sparked ideas that can be developed with help from one of the grants.

“A lot of times, people who are closer to the issues that are affecting their day-to-day lives have better solutions on how to solve them, but they don’t always have the means and the ability to fund those solutions,” Cleveland said. “On The Table gives people a way to get their ideas off the ground and basically gives them some of that seed money to get started.”

The organization hopes to give $40,000 to 40-60 projects in Macon and $15,000 to 20-40 projects in Milledgeville. Grant awards range in size from $100-$1,000.

“The most important thing is for it to be an idea that came from a conversation, but from that, also collaborating and either helping an existing organization meet the needs that they’re trying to address more efficiently, or address needs that are not currently being met by an existing organization,” Cleveland said.

Last year, $15,000 was awarded to 17 projects.

One project that won a grant last year was a Unionville Job Fair hosted by June O’Neal, executive director, Mentors Project of Bibb County.

“(The job fair) was right in their neighborhood. And she was able to help people get jobs and help people apply to jobs,” Cleveland said. “You saw people in an area...sitting in their suits ready to apply for jobs.”

The deadline to apply for a grant this year is Dec. 2. Visit the Macon Conversation to Action Grant page, to apply.

For more information, email the Community Foundation of Central Georgia at grants@cfcga.org, or call 478-750-9338.