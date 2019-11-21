VECTR Center CEO says new apartments for families, vets in Warner Robins will ‘change lives’

Warner Robins now has 90 apartments in a new community that will provide housing for families and some military veterans.

Officials held a grand opening Thursday of Gateway Pointe, 1000 S. Armed Forces Boulevard.

This new community is part of the Warner Robins Master Plan Development, a multiphase initiative near Robins Air Force Base, which includes 15,000 square feet of commercial space, according to a news release from Pennrose, the community’s developer.

The project was developed in partnership with Veterans Career Transition Resource Center which is across the street.

Five of the units have been set aside to provide free housing for five years to active duty military personnel veterans enrolled at VECTR, which provides job training and resources for veterans transitioning back to civilian life, the release said.

The first veterans are expected to move in at the first of the year.

“These apartments will literally change lives,” Patricia Ross, VECTR center chief executive officer, said at the grand opening ceremony.

Amon Martin, senior developer at Pennrose, said in the release, that the company looked forward to a continued partnership with Warner Robins and the city’s Development Authority, as well as providing needed housing.

“We’re proud to deliver new housing options for families and veterans in an area that has lacked high-quality new residential investment for decades,” Martin said.

The new community includes a fitness center, community room, health and wellness room and outdoor community space, according to the press release.