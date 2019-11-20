United Way provided Pink Promise grants to four Middle Ga. organizations

The United Way of Central Georgia recently awarded $53,307 in grants to four local organizations to help fund mammogram screenings, according to a press release from the United Way.

The groups getting the grants were:

Macon Volunteer Clinic - $21,222

Houston County Volunteer Clinic - $10,620

First Choice Primary Care - $6,465

North Central Health District - $15,000

Each one of them received 100% of the requested funding amounts according to a press release from the United Way.

The Pink Promise United initiative established in 2018 by Women United, a UWCG affinity group, raised the money through donations and fundraisers to pay for screenings for uninsured women in Middle Georgia.

The money awarded to Macon Volunteer Clinic will fund 160 mammograms, said clinic executive director Rita McCurdy.

“This grant will be invaluable for treating our patients here,” McCurdy said. “Mammograms are an essential part of women’s preventive health,” she added.

The clinic has about 350 medical volunteers that provides free medical care to working uninsured adults in Bibb County age 18-64 who earn no more than 200 percent of the federal income level.

Those interested in a eligibility screening can call the clinic at 478-755-1110 ext. 121.