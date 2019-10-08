Stop the violence rally will include job opportunities, health screenings and more

SHARE COPY LINK

An event called Macon-Peace: Victory over Violence will be held at the Buck Melton Community Center Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event is organized by Unity-N-Community along with other local groups and law enforcement officials.

“Those who have suffered from gun violence and survived, we want you to come and be a part,” said Al Tillman, Unity-N-Community Inc. founder and a Macon-Bibb County commissioner.

This event follows another initiative that took place in 2010 after there were six shootings in one weekend, Tillman said. After that, he said, he and others tried then to convince people to put down their guns.

“The idea was trying to merge people to say that the police and the community need to work together,” he said.

For Saturday’s event, members of the Macon-Bibb public defender’s office will be there to offer criminal expungement of some records. That is the process that seals a criminal record so that it is no longer visible for certain convictions after a period of time. Criminal records often limit employment and other opportunities for those who have served time in prison.

Representatives from WorkSource, a program that helps provide job opportunities, will be at the event to provide information and literature about what they do. They also will be registering people, including ex-offenders, for their next training program.

Members of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office will also be present to accept applications for jobs. The department will have a computer set up to take job applications on the spot.

In addition, Navicent Health will at the event during a variety of health screenings.

The rally also will include free food from Nu-Way Weiners, free haircuts and bounce houses for children.