‘Scrap to shiny’: The treasures in this Macon man’s backyard date back to 1930

Raymond Logue’s home on Walnut Creek Road doesn’t look out of the ordinary.

His Macon neighborhood is quaint, with driveways that lead to brick houses with brown shutters, some with dogs that bark as cars pass.

It is what’s behind Logue’s house that’s special — it’s where he keeps four treasures he’s collected over the last six decades.

“It’s good camouflage ain’t it?” Logue said with a laugh.

Logue’s backyard is home to four vehicles that date back to the 1930s. He’s given all of them a new life.

His hobby of restoring old cars began in 1963 with the purchase of a 1930 Ford Model A coupe. He paid $175 for the car.

After Logue finished the restoration, though, he didn’t buy another fixer upper until 12 years ago when his nephew told him he was going to take a 1930 Ford Model A truck to the dump.

Logue didn’t let that happen. He decided to save the truck.

The decades-old vehicle sat in his yard for a few years before he decided to fix it up, with the help of Ferris Webb, his first cousin.

“Literally it was junk. ... We had to do a lot of replacing the metal in it and repairing the metal,” Webb said. “It was scrap to shiny I guess is a way to describe it.”

Webb said he and Logue were working a little every day because they wanted to fix it up right.

“Raymond and I, we always got along, worked together, knew what our end goal was, and we just work every day,” Webb said. “He jokes a lot, and he can take a joke. Raymond never gets mad.”

Logue acquired two more classic vehicles after he and Webb finished the truck and also fixed those up, piece by piece.

“It’s just a hobby,” he said. “It’s just a talent I’ve got of doing stuff like that.”

Logue said fixing up the trucks just came easy to him, and Webb agreed.

“Anything that you enjoy doing I think comes easy to you,” Webb said. And Logue does enjoy working on the trucks.

Logue said one of his favorite parts about the trucks is that the vehicles continue to keep him busy. He said he was able to participate in the filming of “42,” the film about Jackie Robinson which was partially filmed in Macon. Although his truck wasn’t in the final edit of the film, it was in the remake of “Splendor in the Grass,” a 1981 movie featuring actress Melissa Gilbert.

He said he also takes it to events like weddings and has been able to meet a lot of interesting people, including University of Georgia Heisman winner Herschel Walker.

“It gets you out. ... How do you think I got to be, I’ll be 84 in June?” he said with a laugh. “I’m everywhere — all the parades.”

Logue participates in parades through the Flag City Mustang Club, an organization of Mustang and Ford enthusiasts.

At one of the recent Macon Christmas parades, he had a little girl come talk to him while he was parked before the event started.

“She came out and stopped and said, ‘We studied this in school last week about the Fords, the Model A Fords,’ ” he said.

Logue said that he wished he would have told the girl to tell the teacher she could bring the whole class to look at his trucks.

“Raymond is an easy going, one-of-a-kind person with his personality. He’s fun to be around,” Webb said. “He’ll do anything for you.”