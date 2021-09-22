Local
Traffic blocked on I-475 through Macon after crash shuts down northbound lanes
An overturned tractor-trailer shut down all northbound lanes of I-475 just north of Zebulon Road in west Bibb County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, one lane was opened up recently to allow traffic through, but the delay is likely to last until at least 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported from the wreck.
Traffic heading north along I-75 through Macon was also delayed due a wreck, and construction around the I-75/I-16 interchange continues to slow drivers. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., traffic will be “paced” on I-75 northbound near the I-16 interchange Thursday and Friday as work crews demolish a bridge over the highway.
Additionally, GDOT noted in a release earlier this week that one lane on Riverside Drive under the Second Strett Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews install platforms on the bridge.
Monroe County wreck
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working two multiple vehicle wrecks on I-75 southbound at mile makers 179 and 180 near Rumble Road, north of the I-474/I-75 merger. All southbound lanes are blocked. The sheriff’s office is asking for folks to choose alternative routes.
This story was originally published September 22, 2021 2:38 PM.
