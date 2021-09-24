Local

Monroe County to celebrate 200 years with festival, concerts and more this weekend

Monroe County will celebrate its bicentennial with a series of events in downtown Forsyth, including tours of its historic courthouse.
Monroe County is celebrating its 200th anniversary this weekend with a festival featuring concerts, food, an arts and crafts fair and a presentation from Gov. Brian Kemp.

The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs until 11 p.m. Events are also scheduled for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“While we anticipate Monroe County natives and current citizens will be the ones most excited by and interested in the festival; the beautiful weather, top-notch concerts, unique arts and crafts, and great food should draw fun-seekers from all over Middle Georgia,” said Richard Dumas, Monroe County Public Information Officer.

Here’s the lineup for the events on each day with cost and locations:

Saturday

Sunday

“We are viewing this celebration as an opportunity for current residents to celebrate the county they live in, for former residents to come home to the place that they’re from, for prospective future residents to experience all that our wonderful county has to offer, and for other Middle Georgians to come be a part of our party,” Dumas said.

