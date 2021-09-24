Monroe County to celebrate 200 years with festival, concerts and more this weekend

Monroe County will celebrate its bicentennial with a series of events in downtown Forsyth, including tours of its historic courthouse. Telegraph file photo

Monroe County is celebrating its 200th anniversary this weekend with a festival featuring concerts, food, an arts and crafts fair and a presentation from Gov. Brian Kemp.

The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs until 11 p.m. Events are also scheduled for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“While we anticipate Monroe County natives and current citizens will be the ones most excited by and interested in the festival; the beautiful weather, top-notch concerts, unique arts and crafts, and great food should draw fun-seekers from all over Middle Georgia,” said Richard Dumas, Monroe County Public Information Officer.

Here’s the lineup for the events on each day with cost and locations:

Saturday

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Car Show Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center. Cars of all types and ages with free admission.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center. Cars of all types and ages with free admission. Arts and Crafts Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Artisans, handmade crafts, and festival food with free admission.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Artisans, handmade crafts, and festival food with free admission. Kids’ Corner : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Inflatables, obstacle courses, pony rides and other activities. Tickets available.

: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Inflatables, obstacle courses, pony rides and other activities. Tickets available. Live shows: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Area musicians, living history performers, dancers, and entertainers showcase their talents for the festival crowd. Free admission.

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Area musicians, living history performers, dancers, and entertainers showcase their talents for the festival crowd. Free admission. Courthouse Self-Guided Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Historic Monroe County Courthouse. Courthouse open for self-guided tours. Free admission.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Historic Monroe County Courthouse. Courthouse open for self-guided tours. Free admission. Shane Bridges Band: 12:30-1 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Free admission.

12:30-1 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Free admission. Gov. Brian Kemp Bicentennial Proclamation: 1-1:30 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Gov. Brian Kemp and local dignitaries present the proclamation for Monroe County’s 200th Anniversary.

1-1:30 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Gov. Brian Kemp and local dignitaries present the proclamation for Monroe County’s 200th Anniversary. Shane Bridges Band 2nd Show : 1:30-2 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Free admission.

: 1:30-2 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Free admission. Forsyth City Hall Open House : 2-2:30 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Gov. Kemp and dignitaries host a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour.

: 2-2:30 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Gov. Kemp and dignitaries host a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour. The Swag Band: 6:30-8:15 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Free admission.

6:30-8:15 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Free admission. Tony Orlando 7:30-9 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center. Tickets online or at the door.

7:30-9 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center. Tickets online or at the door. Soul Purpose Band: 8:30-11 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Free admission.

Sunday

Arts and Crafts Fair: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Artisans, handmade crafts, and festival food. Free admission

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Artisans, handmade crafts, and festival food. Free admission Live performances : 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Area musicians, living history performers, dancers, and entertainers. Historical Courthouse open for tours. Free admission.

: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Area musicians, living history performers, dancers, and entertainers. Historical Courthouse open for tours. Free admission. Kids’ Corner: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Inflatables, obstacle courses, pony rides and other activities. Tickets available.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Inflatables, obstacle courses, pony rides and other activities. Tickets available. Bicentennial Time Capsule: 2-3 p.m. in downtown Forsyth. Community representatives from all over Monroe County present items to put in the Bicentennial Time Capsule.

“We are viewing this celebration as an opportunity for current residents to celebrate the county they live in, for former residents to come home to the place that they’re from, for prospective future residents to experience all that our wonderful county has to offer, and for other Middle Georgians to come be a part of our party,” Dumas said.