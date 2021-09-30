The Georgia National Fair starts soon. Here’s what you need to know before you go

The Georgia National Fair returns this year for an 11-day run in October after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The annual fall event in Perry is scheduled to run from Oct. 7-17. Here’s what’s happening and when, along with updated COVID-19 safety protocols.

Daily schedule

Gates open: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Food and outside vendors open: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

McGill Marketplace: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Georgia Grown Building, Heritage Hall, and Miller-Murphy-Howard open: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Midway: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

On the first day of the fair, Oct. 7, gates open at 3 p.m.

Concert lineup

Friday, Oct. 8: Riverstreet

Saturday, Oct. 9: Hotel California

Sunday, Oct. 10: Southside Worship

Monday, Oct. 11: Darryl Worley

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Sawyer Brown

Wednesday, Oct. 13: The Commodores

Thursday, Oct. 14: 98 Degrees

Friday, Oct. 15: Clay Walker

Saturday, Oct. 16: The Grapevine

Sunday, Oct. 17: Rumba Latina

Concerts are free with the paid gate admission price to the fair. Visit the website for more information.

Where to buy tickets

Tickets can be purchased at the Georgia National box office, on their website and by phone 478-987-3247 or 800-987-3247 (Georgia only).

Phone/online orders must be a minimum of $50.00 and will have an additional shipping and handling fee of $8.00.

Gate admission for adults is $15, seniors (60 and up) are $10, children 10 and under are free with a paying adult. Season passes are $95 and two-day passes are $25 with special admission day pricing also.

COVID-19 health and safety rules

The Georgia National Fairgrounds team has implemented protocols to ensure a safe environment for fairgoers while enjoying the festivities.

In response to the current spike in COVID-19 numbers the fair asks attendees to to take needed precautions and follow CDC guidelines. The fair encourages attendees and children over the age of 12 to get vaccines before the opening day.

“While we will not (and cannot legally) require you to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the Fair, if you’re not vaccinated and plan to attend, we urge you to do your research, talk to your doctor, and consider a vaccine, both for your safety and the safety of others,” GNF stated on their policy page.

Fair organizers are also providing resources for attendees to get vaccinated through Georgia Department of Public Health with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for free inside the McGill Marketplace (booth 209) Friday, Oct. 8 from noon to 6 p.m., and Oct. 11-15 from noon to 6 p.m.

Although it is not mandatory, fair organizers encourage attendees to wear a face covering while in crowded settings, indoor public spaces and at booths.

The fair is also asking people to consider attending on a weekday instead of a weekend, since there are fewer people on weekdays. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the fairgrounds.

New Policy Updates

No traffic will be allowed entrance to the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter after 8:30 p.m. each day. Please note that everyone already on the premises will be able to purchase a ticket and enter.

After 5 p.m. each day, no person under 17 years of age will be allowed entry without a legal guardian present.

General public parking and gate entrance will not be available at the South Gate parking lot.

General public will be able to park and enter the fairgrounds through the West, North, and East parking lots/gates.