‘Unbelievable amount of support’ for Pride festival brings well-known drag queen to Macon

Macon Pride started Monday night with a cabaret at the Grand Opera House, and a variety of events will continue throughout the week.

One particular event features Lala Ri, a drag queen based in Atlanta, who was a contestant on Season 13 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. She placed 10th and was voted Miss Congeniality by the other contestants. She also performed in Doom Patrol and Lovecraft Country, according to IMDb.

Macon Pride’s House Party with Lala Ri has VIP tickets available for $30 where people can meet Lala Ri, and they have general admission tickets for $15 available as well. The meet and greet starts at 7 p.m. followed by the performance at 8 p.m.

A long list of local drag queens and special guests are scheduled to perform at the Hargray Capitol Theatre on Friday night for the House Party. Tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website.

Scott Mitchell, Macon Pride Board President, said Christina Leon, show director and host of The Tribe, had formed a working relationship with Lala Ri, and helped connect Mitchell with Lala Ri’s agent.

The Tribe, a local Drag Troupe created by four queens in Macon, hosted a show at The Society Garden, and some of the proceeds went to Macon Pride. The festival has more than 50 sponsors this year, Mitchell said.

“This particular Pride… has been just a testament to the love that is here in Macon, Georgia. I mean, every time we have tried to raise money and do things, people have shown up and blew our minds away,” Mitchell said. “It’s absolutely unbelievable the amount of support that we have gotten for the festival this year.”

Macon Pride announced health and safety precautions for the festival during the coronavirus pandemic Sept. 15, which includes masking when social distancing is not possible and sanitizer and disposable mask stations.

For the House Party event, masks are required at all times in the theater, temperatures will be checked at the door, social distancing guidelines will be implemented and sanitizer stations will be available.

Here is a list of other events happening this week for Macon Pride:

“In The Name Of Love” Beer Release Party

Date: Sept. 22

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen, 450 Third St.

Dress for Fun/Sing with Pride

The next event for Macon Pride will be an outdoor cabaret featuring McKinley Starks and Yutoya Leon.

Date : Sept. 23

Time : 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Location : Third Street Park

Cost: Free

Macon Pride: House Party

Macon Pride’s House Party event will be a drag show full of local entertainers and a few special guests, including Lala Ri from season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Miss Congeniality.

Date : Sept. 24

Time : 8 p.m.

Location : Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: $15 for general admission

Macon Pride Festival

DJ B3 will be hosting the Macon Pride Festival in downtown Macon where LGBTQIA+ families and allies can gather and celebrate.

Date : Sept. 25

Time : 12-5 p.m.

Location : Third Street Park

Cost: Free

Progressive Decades Dance Party

The Progressive Decades Dance Party will also be hosted by DJ B3 and beer and wine will be provided by JBA, a downtown cocktail bar.

Date : Sept. 25

Time : 7-10 p.m.

Location : Third Street Park

Cost: Free

Worship Service and Family Picnic

The final Macon Pride event will be a worship service on Coleman Hill followed by a picnic. People should bring their own picnic basket.

Date : Sept. 26

Time : 12-3 p.m.

Location : Coleman Hill Park

Cost: Free