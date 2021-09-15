Local
Middle Georgia man dies of injuries from truck crash on I-475 in Monroe County
A 68-year-old Monroe County man died late Tuesday after his pickup truck ran off Interstate 475 near Bolingbroke and crashed into a tree.
Monroe sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that the victim, Barry Wooten of Forsyth, had been driving a Ford F-150 northbound on the freeway near the Bolingbroke exit about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday when the wreck happened.
Wooten, who was traveling alone, was taken by ambulance to a Macon hospital where he died.
Comments