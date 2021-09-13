Local

Woman dies when truck slams into tree on rural Middle Georgia highway

A 35-year-old Roberta-area woman was killed early Sunday when the pickup truck she was driving ran off a highway east of Knoxville and crashed into a tree.

Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker said Monday that the woman who died, Tiffany Marie Wisley, who lived on the east side of Roberta, had been riding alone in a 1999 Toyota Tacoma which shot down an embankment in a curve a few miles east of Knoxville.

The crash was reported shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday and happened near Causey Road in a bend along Ga. 42, which links Roberta and Byron in neighboring Peach County.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia.
