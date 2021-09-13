Woman dies when truck slams into tree on rural Middle Georgia highway

A 35-year-old Roberta-area woman was killed early Sunday when the pickup truck she was driving ran off a highway east of Knoxville and crashed into a tree.

Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker said Monday that the woman who died, Tiffany Marie Wisley, who lived on the east side of Roberta, had been riding alone in a 1999 Toyota Tacoma which shot down an embankment in a curve a few miles east of Knoxville.

The crash was reported shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday and happened near Causey Road in a bend along Ga. 42, which links Roberta and Byron in neighboring Peach County.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.