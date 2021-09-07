Local

Middle Georgia man killed when motorcycle crashes, flips in Monroe County ditch

A Macon man was killed early Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving veered into a ditch along U.S. 41 in southern Monroe County and crashed, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim, Matthew Anderson, 30, died at the scene of the 6:30 a.m. wreck, which happened near the highway’s intersection at Hill Road, about three miles west of Interstate 475 and the town of Bolingbroke.

A Monroe sheriff’s spokeswoman said in a statement that a passerby spotted Anderson’s motorcycle, which had been heading north, lying on the side on the side of the highway’s southbound lane.

When a sheriff’s deputy got there, Anderson’s body was near a woodline on the opposite side of the highway from some railroad tracks.

“Early investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 41 ... when the motorcycle left the road on the left side,” the spokeswoman’s statement noted. “The motorcycle then struck a root in the ditch causing the driver to be ejected from the motorcycle and the motorcycle flipping several times.”

