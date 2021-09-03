Driver of Jeep dies after slamming into rear of log truck on Broadway in Macon

.

The driver of a Jeep was killed Friday morning after crashing into the rear of a logging truck on Broadway about a mile south of downtown Macon, officials said.

The driver of the log truck was not hurt.

Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement that the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the four-way, stoplight intersection at Raines Avenue, about half a mile south of Eisenhower Parkway.

“It was reported that a Jeep was traveling south on Broadway and collided with the rear of a logging truck,” the statement said. “The logging truck was accelerating after stopping for the traffic light when the collision occurred. The Jeep collided with the logs that were being transported by the logging truck.

The Jeep’s driver, whose name was being withheld pending notification of family members, died at the scene, officials said.

