Car smashes into 18-wheeler and bursts into flames, killing two in south Macon

The scene of a fatal wreck at the intersection of Broadway and Houston Road in Macon. Bibb County Coroner's Office

Two people were killed early Thursday in a fiery crash when the car they were in careened through a grass median at the intersection of Houston Road, Broadway and Pio Nono Avenue in south Macon and slammed into a tractor-trailer truck.

The victims’ names were being withheld pending notification of their families.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. as the car the two victims were in was headed south on Broadway approaching the Seven Bridges stretch of Ga. 247.

Bibb County sheriff’s officials said the car shot through a median and onto adjoining Houston Road where it smashed into a Freightliner 18-wheeler parked at a stoplight.

The car burst into flame and the victims, the car’s driver and a passenger, “were unable to get out,” officials said in a statement.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt, though the driver of another car, which the truck was knocked into, was taken to a hospital and said to be in stable condition.