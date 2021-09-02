Local

Car smashes into 18-wheeler and bursts into flames, killing two in south Macon

The scene of a fatal wreck at the intersection of Broadway and Houston Road in Macon.
The scene of a fatal wreck at the intersection of Broadway and Houston Road in Macon. Bibb County Coroner's Office

Two people were killed early Thursday in a fiery crash when the car they were in careened through a grass median at the intersection of Houston Road, Broadway and Pio Nono Avenue in south Macon and slammed into a tractor-trailer truck.

The victims’ names were being withheld pending notification of their families.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. as the car the two victims were in was headed south on Broadway approaching the Seven Bridges stretch of Ga. 247.

Bibb County sheriff’s officials said the car shot through a median and onto adjoining Houston Road where it smashed into a Freightliner 18-wheeler parked at a stoplight.

The car burst into flame and the victims, the car’s driver and a passenger, “were unable to get out,” officials said in a statement.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt, though the driver of another car, which the truck was knocked into, was taken to a hospital and said to be in stable condition.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service