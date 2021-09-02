Local
Car smashes into 18-wheeler and bursts into flames, killing two in south Macon
Two people were killed early Thursday in a fiery crash when the car they were in careened through a grass median at the intersection of Houston Road, Broadway and Pio Nono Avenue in south Macon and slammed into a tractor-trailer truck.
The victims’ names were being withheld pending notification of their families.
The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. as the car the two victims were in was headed south on Broadway approaching the Seven Bridges stretch of Ga. 247.
Bibb County sheriff’s officials said the car shot through a median and onto adjoining Houston Road where it smashed into a Freightliner 18-wheeler parked at a stoplight.
The car burst into flame and the victims, the car’s driver and a passenger, “were unable to get out,” officials said in a statement.
The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt, though the driver of another car, which the truck was knocked into, was taken to a hospital and said to be in stable condition.
