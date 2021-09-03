Planning a trip over Labor Day weekend? Here are the best times to leave, return

The official end of summer fun is approaching and as Maconites begin preparing for Labor Day weekend, here are the best and worst times to travel, according to the state’s transportation department.

“This year, we anticipate traffic volumes will be closer to what we experienced in 2019 as Georgians head out on the roads this Labor Day weekend,” said Andrew Heath, Georgia DOT’s state traffic engineer. “With this heavier traffic in mind, we encourage travelers to plan their trips ahead, practice safe driving behaviors and most of all enjoy their holiday weekend as safely as possible.”

Construction-related lane closures will also impact traffic from noon Friday, Sept. 3 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. The closures should be limited on major state routes that directly serve key tourist and recreation centers, according to GDOT.

The five-day traffic forecast for metro Atlanta

This Labor Day weekend (Friday, Sept. 3- Tuesday, Sept. 7), the TMC forecasts a boost in congestion in and around metro Atlanta interstates with the heaviest traffic on Friday, Sept. 3, starting as early as noon.

Sunday, Sept. 5, and Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day) are predicted to have lighter than usual traffic.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, traffic is expected to increase to normal weekday commute travel times with a slightly staggered morning rush as motorists are later getting back on the interstate.

If you are planning to travel this upcoming holiday weekend, below are a few tips and insights on what to expect on metro Atlanta interstates and how to protect yourself as well as others on the road should an incident occur.

The GDOT even curated a list of tips for those planning to travel this weekend. Here’s some advice for traveling like a pro: