Planning a trip over Labor Day weekend? Here are the best times to leave, return
The official end of summer fun is approaching and as Maconites begin preparing for Labor Day weekend, here are the best and worst times to travel, according to the state’s transportation department.
“This year, we anticipate traffic volumes will be closer to what we experienced in 2019 as Georgians head out on the roads this Labor Day weekend,” said Andrew Heath, Georgia DOT’s state traffic engineer. “With this heavier traffic in mind, we encourage travelers to plan their trips ahead, practice safe driving behaviors and most of all enjoy their holiday weekend as safely as possible.”
Construction-related lane closures will also impact traffic from noon Friday, Sept. 3 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. The closures should be limited on major state routes that directly serve key tourist and recreation centers, according to GDOT.
The five-day traffic forecast for metro Atlanta
This Labor Day weekend (Friday, Sept. 3- Tuesday, Sept. 7), the TMC forecasts a boost in congestion in and around metro Atlanta interstates with the heaviest traffic on Friday, Sept. 3, starting as early as noon.
Sunday, Sept. 5, and Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day) are predicted to have lighter than usual traffic.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, traffic is expected to increase to normal weekday commute travel times with a slightly staggered morning rush as motorists are later getting back on the interstate.
If you are planning to travel this upcoming holiday weekend, below are a few tips and insights on what to expect on metro Atlanta interstates and how to protect yourself as well as others on the road should an incident occur.
The GDOT even curated a list of tips for those planning to travel this weekend. Here’s some advice for traveling like a pro:
Looking for the shortest travel times this holiday weekend? Data shows the quickest routes estimated are from the couch to your fridge.
If you do have to travel this holiday weekend, keep these timeframes in mind before hitting metro Atlanta interstates:
The best time for travel on weekends is typically early, before 10 a.m.
The busiest time to travel is typically 3-6 p.m. when drivers leave the city.
If traveling in or around metro Atlanta on Friday, Sept. 3, plan to add 30 minutes to your travel time due to increased congestion.
Consider using Georgia 511 to navigate safely and efficiently to your destination if you plan to drive out of town for Labor Day weekend.
Visit 511ga.org, download the free Georgia 511 app for turn-by-turn navigation and estimated travel times, and real-time travel speeds. Call 511 to speak with a live operator.
