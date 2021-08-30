Goodwill of Middle Georgia reports $76,000 of ‘unauthorized transactions’ by ex-CFO

. Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia

A former chief financial officer for Macon-based Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia used one of organization’s credit cards for “personal, unauthorized transactions” totaling more than $76,000, according to a complaint filed last week.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, in a report detailing the matter, said that it was contacted Aug. 23 by a Goodwill official and informed that ex-CFO Tim Ligon had “used his company credit card to make $76,593 in personal, unauthorized transactions.”

The complaint was made in Madison, which straddles Interstate 20 between Macon and Athens, because that is where Ligon lives and, as the report noted, where “the majority of the purchases were made.”

Ligon did not immediately return a voicemail message seeking comment on Monday.

The matter was first reported Friday by the Morgan County Citizen newspaper, which also noted that Ligon, a certified public accountant, is chairman of the City of Madison’s Audit Committee.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In a supplemental report on Aug. 23, a sheriff’s official mentioned that Goodwill “was not seeking criminal prosecution of this case, but simply needed a law enforcement incident report to provide to their insurance company.”

According to Telegraph archives, Ligon was hired by Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia as chief financial officer in 2008. He was fired in April, according to the sheriff’s report.

Ligon, now in his mid-50s, was a former CFO of Nexcen Franchise Management Inc., and vice president and corporate controller with Avado Brands Inc.

The sheriff’s report in Morgan County said that Goodwill officials had “recently discovered” the alleged fraud and that “these transactions occurred between the years of 2015 and 2021.

Goodwill, the sheriff’s report went on, sent Ligon a letter giving him until Aug. 7 to “pay back” the $76,593 “in whole, and “Ligon signed and returned the letter to Goodwill, however he has not made any payments.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A Goodwill official, in reporting the matter to a sheriff’s deputy, said Goodwill’s insurance company “would be conducting a forensic audit and no action would be required by a law enforcement agency at this time.”